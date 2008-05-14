Fedora 9 Officially Released



The latest version 9 of the Fedora Linux distribution is now available for your downloading and installation pleasure. The Fedora-lovers at Ars Technica report:

Fedora 9 delivers a cutting edge desktop stack with the latest software and version 2.6.25 of the Linux kernel. This release includes GNOME 2.22, which has some significant improvements like the GVFS virtual filesystem abstraction layer.

This is also the first version of Fedora to offer KDE 4, a long-awaited overhaul of the KDE environment. Firefox 3 beta 5—which uses less memory and provides a vastly improved browsing experience compared to Firefox 2—is shipped as the default browser.

Check out the release notes for a full rundown of what you get in Fedora 9. Those of us rockin' Linux desktops around these parts tend toward Ubuntu, but Fedora 9 looks pretty sweet. Which distro rules your desktop? Let us know in the comments. Fedora 9 is completely free and open source.