FbCal Puts Facebook Birthdays in Your Calendar

One of the best side effects of using Facebook is knowing when your contacts' birthdays are—but you only see them if you log in. The Facebook application fbCal is out to fix that. Once you install it on Facebook, fbCal creates an iCal file for your Facebook contacts' birthdays as well as Facebook events. Subscribe to the feed in your iCal-enabled calendar app of choice, like Mac's iCal or Google Calendar. When I tried fbCal last night, I subscribed to the resulting birthday .ICS file in Google Calendar, and nothing showed up. This morning, however, all my friends' birthdays were lighting up my schedule, so give it some time to get working. Actually-useful Facebook applications are few and far between, but fbCal is definitely one of them. Thanks, Sam!