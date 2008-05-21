Export and Restore Word's AutoCorrect Savings with a Macro

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Workers' Edge blog points out that a macro written by Dave Rado back in the days of Word 97 to back up and restore time-saving, typo-fixing AutoCorrect settings in Microsoft Word still does the trick for the most modern Word 2007 installation. It's simple to use and a lot easier than tracking down your AutoCorrect file yourself. Simply install the macro (with detailed instructions offered at the via link below), launch it, and choose where to save a Word document with your custom AutoCorrect settings, and hit "Restore" to import settings from a different installation. Of course, you could always switch over to app-neutral text substitution utilities like Texter, but this macro should be a real time-saver for those who have finely tuned their Word.

AutoCorrect Macro [via CNET | Workers' Edige]

