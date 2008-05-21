Email Etiquette Pages Explain So You Don't Have To

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Why waste time schooling clueless email senders one by one when you can build a web site to do it for you? A recent trend among email-overloaded web developers who don't want to explain the basics of email etiquette to frequent senders is to set up a web page that does it instead—then reply to senders with a link to the page, or just include it in their signature. Merlin Mann's Thanks, No turns down unwanted email; Mike Davidson's five sentences explains why his email messages are so short; and now Brett Kelly's BCC, please asks that bulk senders use the BCC field to hide his address from everyone else on a big list. The question is: would you ever actually use any of these explainer pages?

Ever send or receive one of these explainer pages? Did it work? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

  • Judith Guest

    Thanks for the post and listing some sites I wasn't aware of -- what a hoot! I am definitely going to check them out!

  • Catherine Guest

    When you send an email to someone or even to several... I have one person that pays NO attention to the origination of the email and sends it all back to me. So if I a total of 10 emails to a select group of 15 people...I will get all 10 of those emails BACK in attachments!!! Is there a polite way to say HELLO...pay attention?

