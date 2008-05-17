Email Address Extract Grabs Addresses from Any File

Windows only: Need to pull an email address from a file you can't open, or a message folder from an ancient mail client? Point Email Address Extract, a free Windows utility, at the folder or specific files, and let it do its text-parsing thing. The old-school-looking app comes with some basic file filters enabled (like HTML pages and .dat files), but you can direct it to pull any type of file you'd like from any folder. The app dumps any found addresses into an ordered text file, which makes exporting them elsewhere a bit easier. It's the kind of tool you're glad to find, but hope you don't have to use too often. Email Address Extract is a free download for Windows systems only.