Eliminate Duplicate Task Annoyance in Outlook with Gmail IMAP

If you've set up IMAP access to Gmail in Outlook, you may have noticed that using flags in Outlook and stars in Gmail creates a duplicate set of tasks in your sidebar. The How-To Geek shows you how to fix that distraction, using a little creative filtering. The trick can be extended to multiple email accounts, and whether you bring Gmail into your All Mail folder or not. Hit the link for the Geek's helpful run-through.
nice post...Ive been trying to get rid of that since my upgrade to office 2007. Great post ;)_