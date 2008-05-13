Eat Healthy with Grocery List Templates

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Health weblog SmarterFitter knows how difficult it can be to buy healthy food once you hit the supermarket, so they've created a couple of grocery list templates designed to help you stick to the good stuff. The list breaks down items into helpful shopping categories, leaving a little room in each for your own additions. You're probably already aware of the time you can save by using a grocery list template in the first place, but these templates from SmarterFitter will also help save a little time in the gym.

Grocery List Templates For Healthy People [SmarterFitter]

  • anon @smartshopper

    Templates are a great idea but they need to be organised aisle by aisle or else you will need to scan the sheet constantly for the right products. I'm certainly not going to buy all of those items in the one shop either. Eveything in moderation, including the confectionery aisle ;)

