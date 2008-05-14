Easily Geotag Your Digital Photos

If Google Maps' integration of geotagged photos piqued your interest, Wired blogger Charlie Sorrel focuses his lens on geotagging photos, the practice of adding location to a photo's metadata that will tell you where a photo was taken. He highlights several options for the budding geotagger, from for-a-price solutions, like the new Eye-Fi Explore SD card and GPS cameras, to no-cost solutions, like Flickr's integrated geotagging tools. We've also covered a couple of no-cost geotagging options in the past that might do the trick, but for the not-that-high price of $US130, the Eye-Fi Explore is an excellent upgrade to my beloved Eye-Fi memory card.