Easily De-Seed Your Watermelon

A user from DIY web site Instructables details how to cut a watermelon to easily remove most of the seeds so you don't have to endure the familiar seed-spitting routine. The key is cutting the watermelon along the seed line, allowing you to simply scrape off the majority of seeds. Of course this is a lot more complicated than just cutting your watermelon in half, grabbing a spoon, and digging in, but if you can't stand the seeds and you don't want to pay more for lesser quality, more expensive seedless watermelon, this little melon hack may be worth a try. Now you know how to cut a mango, a pineapple, and a watermelon with confidence.