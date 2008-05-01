Download Free Video Workouts for Your iPod

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Men's Health magazine online offers four free workout videos that you can download, drag into iTunes, and sync directly to your iPod. The routines range in intensity from the at-home muscle plan—which suggests a circuit of exercises you can do at home—to more gym-focused workouts like the "Ultimate Strength-Boosting" workout. The videos are short and serve more as reminders for how to correctly do the exercises rather than 30-minute as-you-go walkthroughs. For even more free iPod video workouts, check out previously mentioned iPod Gym. The Men's Health videos require a free registration with the site (or quickly stopping the page load before it hides the direct video links).

Men's Health Downloads [via jkOnTheRun]

  • nagaraj Guest

    nice workout,really useful

    0

