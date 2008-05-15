Do You Still Use Browser Bookmarks?

In the age of social bookmarking and blogs, old fashioned browser bookmarks (or "Favourites," as Internet Explorer refers to them) are teetering on the edge of obsolete. When you can save a bookmark at, say, del.icio.us, tag it, and have it accessible from any computer, storing a link in your browser seems almost archaic. Adam uses Gmail to save and search his bookmarks; I use Firefox's toolbar for bookmarklets and I'm partial to Firefox keyword bookmarks that turn the address bar into a command line. What about you? Is your bookmarks manager stuffed full of links, or has bookmarking URLs become a thing of the past? Fess up your bookmarking habits after the jump. Photo by WordRidden.
What's your system for organising, syncing, and keeping on top of all your favourite links? Let us know in the comments.
