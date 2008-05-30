Divide Your Wallet to Stick to a Vacation Budget

It's easy to start thinking about cash and spending as liquid, who-cares concepts while on vacation, but sticking to a budget can be as easy as sticking a piece of paper in your wallet. As guest poster Debbie Dubrow points out at the Get Rich Slowly financial blog:

Keep the cash for the day separate from the rest of your cash. For example, you get $300 out of the ATM and you want that to last you 4 days, so that's $75/day. Put $75 in an easy to access part of your wallet and you put the rest in a harder to reach spot. If you see yourself going into the hard-to-reach spot, you know you're going over budget.

For credit card use, Dubrow recommends bringing along an envelope to stash receipts in, following a similar route of day-by-day budgeting. Hit the link below for more travel budgeting tips.