Digitise Your VHS Home Movies

When it's time to finally clear out that dusty trunk full of home movies on VHS tapes, you have a couple of options: pay someone to transfer all that precious video to DVD, or do it yourself. For several hours of tape, having it done can get expensive, so the Unclutterer blog runs down the steps for capturing and burning VHS videos to disk the DIY way. You'll need a video capture card or external capture device (a camcorder will work), and to import it to a video application like iMovie or Windows Movie Maker. From there you can edit the clips, add titles, music, and burn the whole shebang to DVD. The whole process isn't a quick one, depending on how much tape you have and how fast a system and large a hard drive you've got. Have you digitised old VHS tapes? Got any gear or tricks that made it faster or easier? Let us know in the comments.

How to digitally encode VHS home movies [Unclutterer]

  • ST Guest

    Take a look at the Neuros OSD - it is made to archive VHS tapes, DVDs, and other videos to a hard drive or storage card.

