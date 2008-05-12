DExposE2 Like Mac Expose but Better

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Freeware application DExposE2 is a clone of Mac OS X's Expose feature for Windows XP and Vista. Aside from the basic Expose features, which we've seen from a lot of clones in the past, DExpose2 features a handful of extra features like interactive previews, hot corners, multi-monitor support, and more. If you like the look and feel of Expose but have never found a good substitute for your Windows PC, the freeware DExpose2 may be the best available. DExposE2 comes in portable and installable flavours, so you can check it out with a quick download and no install. Hit the jump for a video of DExposE2 in action.

DExposE2 [via CyberNet]

  • hbish Guest

    yea this is a awesome app =] still buggy tho.

