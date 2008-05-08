Determine If Your ISP is Throttling Your BitTorrent Traffic

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Web application Glasnost simulates BitTorrent downloads on your computer to determine whether or not your internet service provider (ISP) is throttling your BitTorrent transfers. It does so by measuring the difference between your regular download speed and your BitTorrent download speed, testing against different ports and other variables to get a better idea of what exactly is being throttled. The tool is aggregating the results of the test, which the site is publishing to encourage greater transparency among ISPs. If your ISP turns out to be throttling your BitTorrent traffic, you can still avoid the throttling if you know the right tricks.

    this is a great idea, i think isp's should be open about everything they do, throttling is just another invasion of our rights as customers

