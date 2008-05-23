Desktop Teleporter Keeps Your Desktop Clean

Windows only: Donationware application Desktop Teleporter automatically moves files and folders from your desktop to user-defined folders to keep your desktop clean and neat. Desktop Teleporter is serious about keeping your desktop clean, moving any file that you don't add to the exclude list. If you want more advanced options and support beyond the desktop, check out Lifehacker's very own Belvedere. If all you want is a clean desktop and don't need more advanced options, Desktop Teleporter looks like a winner.