De.licio.us Extension Beta Plays Nice in Firefox 3

Social bookmarking service del.icio.us has updated their extension to work in Firefox 3, even though Firefox 3 has bookmark tagging baked in. The extension release is beta (as is Firefox 3, obviously) so testers, give it a whirl. [via]
