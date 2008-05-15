Del.icio.us Bookmarks Plug-In Now Available for Internet Explorer

Windows/Internet Explorer only: Yahoo has released a beta version of their browser plug-in for social bookmarking tool del.icio.us for Internet Explorer. It'll look pretty familiar to anyone who's used their del.icio.us Bookmarks Firefox add-on (original post), with toolbar buttons for quick bookmarking and tag browsing, and complete integration and syncing with local bookmarks. It's still faster and more convenient than heading to del.icio.us or utilising tag-required bookmarklets, however. The del.icio.us add-on runs on Internet Explorer 6, 7, and even the IE8 beta on Windows XP and Vista.