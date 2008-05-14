Delicious bookmark addon now available for Internet Explorer

Social bookmarking tool Del.icio.us has had a Firefox extension for a while, and now Yahoo has released a beta version for Internet Explorer too. You can download the extension here.

Features include a del.icio.us Sidebar and Toolbar which will already be familiar to users of the Firefox version.

It promises "near instantaneous" searching with very large accounts of over 10,000 bookmarks. Other features include full del.icio.us sidebar and toolbar implementation with bookmark sync and typedown search.

It is just in beta at the moment, so the usual warnings apply. The Del.icio.us Internet Explorer Extension works with Internet Explorer 6 and above.[via]

