Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Delicious bookmark addon now available for Internet Explorer

Social bookmarking tool Del.icio.us has had a Firefox extension for a while, and now Yahoo has released a beta version for Internet Explorer too. You can download the extension here.
Features include a del.icio.us Sidebar and Toolbar which will already be familiar to users of the Firefox version.
It promises "near instantaneous" searching with very large accounts of over 10,000 bookmarks. Other features include full del.icio.us sidebar and toolbar implementation with bookmark sync and typedown search.
It is just in beta at the moment, so the usual warnings apply. The Del.icio.us Internet Explorer Extension works with Internet Explorer 6 and above.[via]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles