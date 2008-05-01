Defer Email Delivery in Microsoft Outlook

Make it seem like you're sending email when you're really playing hooky with Outlook's built-in "defer delivery" rule. Tech blogger Dennis O'Reilly runs down how to set up Outlook to delay sending messages for a certain amount of time (like half an hour) automatically. You can also set individual messages to be sent on certain days at certain times in Outlook—good for scheduling future messages ahead of time.
Here's a much simpler way of accomplishing the same thing. Try Boomerang. It's a plugin that lets your right click on your email and choose when you want to get back to it. Completely secure.