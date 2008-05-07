Declare "Laundry Bankruptcy" to Get Clothes Under Control

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Having a washer and dryer in your home doesn't always translate to having an organised system for cleaning and storing clothes. When the piles start climbing out of their baskets, the Unclutterer blog recommends making a visit to your local laundromat—the one you probably wrote off as an artefact of the past. By doing all your laundry in one shot, and saving some serious time while you're at it:

Go once to the laundromat, get all of your clothes washed, and then get started on your new laundry routine at home with a clean slate. To complete the laundry bankruptcy plan you can do your laundry yourself, or you can use the Fluff-N-Fold service that most laundromats offer.

Whether the surcharge for Fluff-n-Fold is worth your money, the idea of starting a new cleaning system with no backlog staring you down is an appealing one. How do you get your clothes under control once you're behind by multiple loads? Share your survival secrets in the comments.

Declaring laundry bankruptcy: How to use the laundromat to get your laundry routine under control [Unclutterer]

