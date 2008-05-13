Dangers of social networking

The security of your personal information is so supposedly tenuous on social networking sites that one legal expert has described it as: "like the situation in East Germany - you never know who's spying on who". Wow. It's not Godwin's Law, but I think I can see it from here. Do you think your info is that exposed?
The security of your personal information is so supposedly tenuous on social networking sites that one legal expert has described it as: "like the situation in East Germany - you never know who's spying on who". Wow. It's not Godwin's Law, but I think I can see it from here. Do you think your info is that exposed?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink