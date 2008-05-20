Customise Your Google Reader Sidebar

You've seen how Google Reader's iPhone interface fits oh-so-nicely into your Firefox sidebar, and now the How-To Geek shows how you can make it even more compact and useful. Using some bookmark digging and the Stylish theme-ing extension for Firefox, you can remove Reader's blue border and header, change the font sizes, and reduce the feed displays to headlines only. Hit the link for individual or compilation Stylish scripts that make Reader even better on the side.