Cure Poison Ivy and Jellyfish Stings with Vodka

Next time you stumble into a patch of poison ivy at a picnic, The Daily Green web site suggests pouring a little vodka on the affected area to cure what ails you. In fact, the article offers a total of 10 unusual uses for the popular beverage, from flower preservation and insect repellent to toothache reliever and jellyfish-sting soother. This is completely unverified, but I've also heard it mixes well and can get you really drunk, so be careful!