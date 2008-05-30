Creating Web Input Forms with Google Spreadsheets

Lynette Chandler of Tech Based Marketing has put together a short-and-sweet guide to setting up a data-gathering web form using Google Docs' spreadsheets tool. Follow the easy-to-grasp instructions, and you've got a clean form that can be embedded on any page and streams data back to a spreadsheet you control. Great for grabbing info for events, adding a "Contact Me" form to your web site, or any other data-gathering need.
