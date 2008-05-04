Convert a Spreadsheet to an HTML Table

When you want to turn that giant spreadsheet into an HTML table without wrangling too many TD's and TR's by hand, you can use a formula to generate the HTML tags for you. The Design Intellection blog describes how to use the =CONCATENATE("text", cell, "text") spreadsheet formula to turn a row of data into an HTML table row. On Friday, Kevin pointed out a web-based HTML table generator that's a simple, fast solution for small tables; but if your data's already in a spreadsheet and the word "concatenate" doesn't make you want to run screaming, this may be a better way to go.