Community Clips Records Screencasts of Office Apps in Action

Windows only: Freeware screencasting application Community Clips records screencasts of your Office software in action. Developed by Microsoft, Community Clips integrates with the quick access toolbars of Word, Excel, and Powerpoint so you can quickly record a quick demonstration or an audio/video version of a PowerPoint presentation with one click. We've featured several screencasting applications in the past, but Community Clips' Office integration makes it perfect for anyone needing to do a quick demonstration in your Office app of choice. Community Clips is freeware, Windows only.