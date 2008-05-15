Commercial Games Gone Freeware

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Looking to do some PC gaming but the price tag of commercial games conflicting with your money-saving goals? Check out Wikipedia's list of commercial games released as freeware. It's bound to be a bit hit-or-miss, but with games released as recently as 2008, it may be worth a look. [via]

  • Megazell Guest

    I post free and legal PC games on a forum known as CheapAssGamers.

    Here is a link to it - Check it out if you like :)

    http://tinyurl.com/FreeAndLegalPCGames

    If you don't like tiny url links and think they are booby trapped here is a direct link :)

    http://www.cheapassgamer.com/forums/showthread.php?t=244468

    I have a personal list of 9000+ free and legal PC games...as the weeks go by I post them online for others to enjoy.

