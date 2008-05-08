Click your home into party mode at the push of a button

Some folks opt for a home theatre, but in this case, a home entertainment geek opted to wire up his party space so that at the touch of the big red "Emergency Party Button", the lights are dimmed, the party lights come on, the dried ice machine kicks in, and the music starts. Awesome home automation job (we'll overlook the dodgy choice of music). :)

The creator kindly put up a website detailing the equipment used, how it was put together and the cost of materials ($US634).

Emergency Party Button [via Make]

