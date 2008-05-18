Clean Cast Iron Cookware with a Potato

The dinner was a success, the guests are gone, and your cast iron pans—well, they've seen better days. The TipNut blog suggests pulling out a spare potato and going to town on your sauce-crusted cookware:
To remove rust, slice a fresh potato in half and cover the cut end in liquid dish detergent. Rub the rust spots away with the potato, rinse clean, dry, then apply a light layer of oil to the cookware.
Hit the link below for inexpensive cleaning tips for other kinds of cookware. Photo by cybrgrl.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink