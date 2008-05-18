Clean Cast Iron Cookware with a Potato

The dinner was a success, the guests are gone, and your cast iron pans—well, they've seen better days. The TipNut blog suggests pulling out a spare potato and going to town on your sauce-crusted cookware:

To remove rust, slice a fresh potato in half and cover the cut end in liquid dish detergent. Rub the rust spots away with the potato, rinse clean, dry, then apply a light layer of oil to the cookware.

Hit the link below for inexpensive cleaning tips for other kinds of cookware. Photo by cybrgrl.