Choosing an accessible mobile phone

Mobile phones might be ubiquitous, but that doesn't mean they're equally well-designed for everyone. If you're short-sighted, seeing small buttons may be impossible; if you have limited muscular control, then a touch screen's a non-starter. Nokia Australia has just published an accessibility guide for its phone range, which includes some useful tips on picking the right phone model for your needs and setting it up for accessibility (in amongst the inevitable self-serving corporate gumpf and cheesy photography). While it's Nokia-specific, the guidelines are potentially useful whatever phone you end up buying.

Nokia Accessibility Guide (PDF)