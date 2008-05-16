Get involved at the first OLPC Techfest in Sydney

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

olpc.pngBack in February, we broke the news that the One Laptop Per Child charity was set to come down under - which was great news for people interested in helping with the development of its uber cool open source laptop, the XO.
OLPC Australia has just announced it will host its first OLPC Techfest in Sydney on Sunday, 1 June. It will include demonstrations, workshops about the OLPC hardware and software, and developer tutorials.
If you're at all interested in the OLPC, I strongly recommend you attend this event, as a lot of its very cool features are best demonstrated when you can network a bunch of the machines together, as will no doubt happen at this event.
For full details, check out the OLPC website. [via]

