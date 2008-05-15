Canon Unveils IXUS 80 IS Colour Range

Canon Australia's new IXUS 80 IS digital camera combines aesthetic style with affordability to deliver superior image quality. Advanced technologies to optimise spontaneous capture include Optical Image Stabilizer, Motion Detection Technology and Noise Reduction Technology, which combine to intuitively control blurring.

The IXUS 80 IS features a 2.5-inch PureColor LCD screen, an enhanced DiGIC III image processor that includes in-camera red-eye correction and improved Face Detection with White Balance (WB). Boasting an 8.0-megapixel CCD and 3x Optical Zoom, the IXUS 80 IS ensures image quality in a compact and striking design that's available in Blue, Camel, Pink, Brown and Silver to satisfy every personal preference (RRP $379).

[IXUS 80IS via Canon Australia]