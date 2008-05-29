CacheIt Offers Up Saved Copies of Downed Pages

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): If you've ever arrived late to an overly-popular web page just to get a 404 or similar error, you'll know how CacheIt, a free Firefox extension, can save you time trying to locate a pre-crash page image. From any page, jump to CacheIt's right-click menu, and it will try to link you to cached pages served up by Google, Coral CDN, MSN, Dot Cache, and the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. It probably won't work for every server every time, but you've got a fighting chance at seeing the last captured image of a page, whether it's down or not. CacheIt is a free download, works wherever Firefox (2, at the moment) does.