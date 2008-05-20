Build Your Own Gmail Notifier Lamp

On Saturday you learned how to control hobbyist hardware using the Arduino microcontroller, and today we've got another neat Arduino project: a Gmail notifier lamp. Blogger Jamie Matthews connected a cube lamp to his Mac, and using the Arduino, configures it to light when he gets new messages to his Gmail account. Hit the link to get the details on the Gmail notifier hardware and software setup. Have you seen or done any other nifty Arduino projects? Do tell us about them in the comments or at tips at lifehacker.com.