Build Your Own Chicken Wire Tool Rack

Keep your tools, craft supplies, or the kids' toys out of the way but within reach on a simple rack made of plywood and chicken wire. The Do Design DIY web site offers detailed instructions on how to put it together. The result is much more utilitarian than good-looking, so it's probably a better fit for your garage or the playroom closet—that is, out of sight but within reach. How do you keep the workshop clean but your tools accessible? Let us know in the comments.