Bruce Lee on "Hacking the Inessential"

Martial arts master Bruce Lee was obviously a man who could accomplish lofty self-set goals, and the Little Dragon's principles of effort and work can apply to those cranking widgets rather than besting Chuck Norris. The Positivity Blog highlights some of his writings and teachings and how they apply to everyday work, including these simple concepts:

"It's not the daily increase but daily decrease. Hack away at the unessential."
"If you spend too much time thinking about a thing, you'll never get it done."

As the post author points out, that applies to both de-cluttering your work routines and space, as well as over-thinking problems to procrastinate them. If nothing else, Lee's advice serves as more, uh, intimidating credos to keep posted near your desk. Photo by SqueezyBoy.

Bruce Lee's Top 7 Fundamentals for Getting Your Life in Shape [The Positivity Blog via 43 Folders]

