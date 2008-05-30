Bradicon Converts Most Any Image Into an Icon

Web app Bradicon is a super-simple tool to convert most of the major graphics formats—JPG, PNG, BMP, or GIF—into icon files. We've previously posted a similar tool, but Bradicon's wider file range and two-step process make it a great bookmark for anyone fixing a desktop or personalizing a file package. Thanks, Jerame!
