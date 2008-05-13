Blow Your Friends Up as You Surf with PMOG

Web surfing game PMOG (The Passively Multiplayer Online Game) just opened up user registrations to the public. PMOG, a social surfing game, lets you rack up points and leave gifts and traps for your friends on web pages as you surf. Install the PMOG Firefox extension and make your surfing, ahem, more (virtually) productive by earning points. Then use your points to buy things like mines, treasure, and armour that you can leave as gifts or traps for your friends as they land on various web pages. See PMOG in action after the jump.



Having just signed up for PMOG myself this morning, I'm just now gathering points. If you sign up for PMOG, post your username in the comments so we can blow you up the minute you visit Lifehacker.