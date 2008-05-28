Better GReader Gets Favicons

All platforms with Firefox: Just published an update to the Better GReader Firefox extension, which now includes the excellent Show Feed Favicons user script. Make your feed subscription list more colorful and fun to look at with the user script or the full-on extension. Also added support for our friends in the Great White North hitting Reader at the
google.ca address. Download it from the homepage or existing users can grab the update from Firefox's Add-ons dialog.
