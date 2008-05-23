Better Gmail 2 Gets New Features, Skins, and Firefox 3 Support

All platforms with Firefox: Just posted the long-awaited update to the Better Gmail 2 Firefox extension, a compilation of the best user scripts and skins for the new Gmail interface. This update to version 0.4 adds Firefox 3 compatibility, the absolutely beautiful Gmail Redesigned skin, the oft-requested HTML signatures, bottom posting, and a reintroduction of the much-missed Filter Assistant, plus several other script updates and fixes. Head over the home page to download the latest version , which hopefully Mozilla Add-ons will approve soon . Mozilla Add-ons has approved the new version, so it's also available there.