Best RSS Newsreader?

If you spend any amount of time on the web, you're doing yourself a disservice if you haven't found a decent RSS newsreader to keep on top of your favourite web sites. If you aren't using one, it's time you start; if you are, the question remains: Are you using the best newsreader for your needs (and feeds)? So for this week's Hive Five, we want you to tell us all about your favourite RSS newsreader. Hit the jump for more details and to nominate your favourite newsreader—be it web- or desktop-based—in the comments.

The first round of the Hive Five voting takes place in the comments, where you nominate your favourite tool for the job. We get hundreds of comments, so to make your nomination clear, please include it at the top of your comment like so: VOTE: Newsreader Goes Here. If you don't follow this format, your vote may not be counted. After you've made your nomination, let us know what makes it stand out from the competition.

About the Hive Five: Our new feature series, the Hive Five, asks readers to answer the most frequently asked question we get—"Which tool is the best?" Once a week we'll put out a call for contenders looking for the best solution to a certain problem, then YOU tell us your favourite tools to get a job done. Every Thursday, we'll report back with the top five recommendations and give you a chance to vote on which is best. For an example, check out last week's Best Online File Sharing Services.

Comments

  • jono_hayward @Jono

    VOTE: Mail.app
    Fast, simple, and built-in to OS X.

    0
  • Craig Mutton Guest

    VOTE: Newsreader Goes Here

    Google reader

    Works anywhere, including my iPhone. Great, easy to use, simple interface. Always being improved.

    0
  • echelon Guest

    VOTE: Google Reader

    Admittedly I've not tried any others, but the fact that I haven't felt the need to speaks for itself.

    0
  • hayley Guest

    VOTE: Netvibes

    manages feeds AND email

    0
  • Josh Guest

    VOTE: Google Reader

    Google reader rocks, its easy to search for new feeds, it recommends new ones for you.
    I also like to be able to sign in on any computer, like when I'm on lunch at work I can check out all my favourite feeds.

    0
  • Josh Guest

    VOTE: Google Reader

    0
  • Jon Guest

    VOTE: Google Reader

    0
  • Brian Guest

    VOTE: Google Reader

    0
  • sionghua @Simon Tan

    http://www.lifehacker.com.au/tips/2008/01/the_webbased_vs_desktopbased_newsreader_showdown-2.html
    is a broken link.

    0
  • Wendy Guest

    Google Reader. I have tried a few Windows and Linux desktop-based readers, but the ubiquity and user interface of Reader keeps bringing me back. Starred items and quick response times are a big plus, too.

    My only criticism of G-Reader is the lack of support for feed authentication.

    0
  • jisk Guest

    VOTE: FeedDemon
    Fast, excellent GUI, free, and synchronises.

    0
  • Chris Guest

    VOTE: Google Reader

    I'd like to vote for Outlook 2007, but unfortunately I can't check my feeds online, wherever I am...

    0
  • WolfDog Guest

    Vote: Opera

    0
  • Kathleen Guest

    VOTE: Google Reader

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Thanks, fixed now! :)

    0
  • CannibalRabbit Guest

    Vote: FeedDemon

    0
  • Mulligrub Guest

    VOTE: Google reader

    0
  • Michael Guest

    VOTE: Readmine

    Learns what you like and don't like so it organises a list of items from the most interesting to least. Cut's down a huge amount of wasted time hunting through feeds. I have over 800 feeds I subscribe to. Nice calendar display of news over time.

    0
  • Shayne Power Guest

    VOTE: rssfwd.com + gmail

    I like getting my feeds IN my email.

    0
  • jono_hayward @Jono

    Question: do AU votes get counted in these polls?

    0

