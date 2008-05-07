Best Online File Sharing Service?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Once upon a time, if you wanted to access or share a file over the internet, you either had to have your own web server to upload it to or hope the file was small enough to sneak in under your email account's upload limits. Nowadays, you can upload and share gigabytes worth of data for free using a handful of web applications designed to make sharing and storing files online a breeze. We've covered gobs of them, but among all the choices, it's difficult to narrow down the competition to find the best. That's why you're here. For this week's Hive Five, we want to hear about your favourite. Hit the jump for details and to nominate your favourite online file storage and sharing application.

The first round of the Hive Five voting takes place in the comments, where you nominate your favourite tool for the job. We get hundreds of comments, so to make your nomination clear, please include it at the top of your comment like so: VOTE: Online Storage App Goes Here. If you don't follow this format, your vote may not be counted. After you've made your nomination, let us know what makes it stand out from the competition.

About the Hive Five: Our new feature series, the Hive Five, asks readers to answer the most frequently asked question we get—"Which tool is the best?" Once a week we'll put out a call for contenders looking for the best solution to a certain problem, then YOU tell us your favourite tools to get a job done. Every Thursday, we'll report back with the top five recommendations and give you a chance to vote on which is best. For an example, check out last week's Best Text Editors Hive Five.

Comments

  • Martha Guest

    VOTE: Box.net

    love the openbox services

    0
  • austin Guest

    VOTE:
    Box.net--easy to use, lot's to love

    0
  • Titulator Guest

    VOTE: Box.net-

    0
  • Jeremy Guest

    VOTE: Box.net

    Their platform is awesome.

    0
  • Shalina Mann Guest

    VOTE: Box.net

    Great support, Easy to Use, Cool Openbox Services

    0
  • Chris Merrill Guest

    VOTE: box.net

    0
  • yoyo Guest

    VOTE: box.net

    because they're awesome

    0
  • Drew Guest

    VOTE: Box.net

    There are some good services around, but this one is my favorite (collaboration folder, webdav, widgets)

    0
  • Jenny Guest

    VOTE: Carbonite.com

    Carbonite has been ranked as the best online backup company for several months at the review site:

    http://www.BackupReview.info

    0
  • JP Guest

    VOTE: Box.net

    I love the openbox services and widget feature.

    0
  • Jason Guest

    VOTE: ADrive

    50GB for free with no hidden catches. From their website, ADrive mentions v1.0 with more storage and security.

    0
  • Boxed Guest

    VOTE: Box.net

    Very intuitive interface, no bandwidth limitations, no annoying ads, pop-ups and wait, lots of things that you can do with your uploaded content.

    0

