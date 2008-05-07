Best Online File Sharing Service?

Once upon a time, if you wanted to access or share a file over the internet, you either had to have your own web server to upload it to or hope the file was small enough to sneak in under your email account's upload limits. Nowadays, you can upload and share gigabytes worth of data for free using a handful of web applications designed to make sharing and storing files online a breeze. We've covered gobs of them, but among all the choices, it's difficult to narrow down the competition to find the best. That's why you're here. For this week's Hive Five, we want to hear about your favourite. Hit the jump for details and to nominate your favourite online file storage and sharing application.

The first round of the Hive Five voting takes place in the comments, where you nominate your favourite tool for the job. We get hundreds of comments, so to make your nomination clear, please include it at the top of your comment like so: VOTE: Online Storage App Goes Here . If you don't follow this format, your vote may not be counted. After you've made your nomination, let us know what makes it stand out from the competition.

