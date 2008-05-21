Best Application Launchers?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

There was a time in the not-so-distant past that launching a new application was a tedious, unpleasant task. Luckily, thanks to a handful of fast and powerful application launchers, our days of digging through the Windows Start menu or hunting for a needle among an enormous haystack of applications are over. If you aren't already using an application launcher to speed up your daily computing, it's about time you start. If you are dedicated to your app launcher, then we want to know about it. For this week's Hive Five, we're tackling the ever-popular and divisive topic of application launchers. Hit the jump for more details and to cast a vote for your favourite application launcher.

The first round of the Hive Five voting takes place in the comments, where you nominate your favourite tool for the job. We get hundreds of comments, so to make your nomination clear, please include it at the top of your comment like so: VOTE: Application Launcher Goes Here. If you don't follow this format, your vote may not be counted. After you've made your nomination, let us know what makes it stand out from the competition.

About the Hive Five: Our new feature series, the Hive Five, asks readers to answer the most frequently asked question we get—"Which tool is the best?" Once a week we'll put out a call for contenders looking for the best solution to a certain problem, then YOU tell us your favourite tools to get the job done. Every Thursday, we'll report back with the top five recommendations and give you a chance to vote on which is best. For an example, check out last week's Best RSS Newsreaders Hive Five.

Comments

  • Lochlan Guest

    VOTE: Launchy

    0
  • paul Guest

    VOTE: Launchy

    0
  • Eddie Guest

    VOTE: Objectdock

    The latest is very lightwieght and coupled with Stacks docklet, I don;t believe theres anything that's more efficent.

    http://www.aqua-soft.org/board/showthread.php?t=46859

    0
  • Frog Guest

    VOTE: LaunchBar

    simple, fast, everything i want from a launcher.

    as a very close second i'd say quicksilver, which has many more features (making it much more than just a launcher) but i don't use those features...

    0
  • Adrian Guest

    VOTE: Launchy

    0
  • saphid Guest

    VOTE: Launchy

    0
  • Guest 643 Guest

    VOTE: Quicksilver

    0
  • Citizen D Guest

    VOTE: Launchy

    0
  • Bilgin Ozkan Guest

    VOTE: Launchy

    if Launchy was an orphan i'd adopt it and set up a college fund as soon as the banks opened the next day.

    0
  • Dante Guest

    VOTE: Launchy

    0
  • Lucas Guest

    VOTE: Gnome Do
    This thing is as close to Quicksilver as I've seen on Linux. Open source and plug-in-able awesomeness. Beats Launchy in my book (I use both regularly).

    0
  • Alex Ferri Guest

    SuperLauncher is the best! I have tested most Windows launchers and I even like some but the problem with all launchers is that either they make it difficult to input new shortcuts or they go ahead and index my entire PC. The indexers do not support hotkeys, and the ones that do support hotkeys make me type in URLS, or browse my PC in order to add new shortcuts.
    With SuperLauncher I drag and drop what I realize is becoming repetitive. I simply drag, drop, and either assign a hotkey or list it on the one-click popup menu. Plus I can group shortcuts which means I can open two folders for backup reasons, or I can open all the files that I need to complete a step-by-step procedure, all with one keystroke.
    I guess I really love it because of the drag & drop. It is just simple like software should be. Overall it allows me to work fast, and I mean really fast.

    I totally recommend it. You can find SuperLauncher at:
    http://www.pcwinsoft.com/superlauncher/

    0

