Beer Suggest Helps You Find a Good Beer

You've got a long weekend ahead, and aside from your inevitable grill mastery, you need to find the perfect brew for your weekend feast. Beer-lovers web site Beer Suggest is here to fill that need, rounding up and reviewing over 4000 beers and over 1100 breweries to help you find the perfect beer for any occasion. The site has both wiki and review elements, so if you consider yourself a connoisseur you can update or review any beer on the site to provide your expert recommendations.