Banshee 1.0 Beta 2 Organizes Your Linux Media

Linux only: Organise your music, videos, podcasts, and other media through a slick-looking portal with Banshee, a free download for Linux systems. Looking more than a little like Lifehacker favourite Amarok, Banshee's 1.0 beta 2 release adds a lot of great features, including integrated audio and video podcast support with play-as-it-downloads capability, a video organiser and player that uses the same backend as GNOME's built-in Totem media player, extensive Last.fm tools, and an overall interface overhaul. Banshee 1.0 beta 2 is a free download for Linux systems only; installation guides are provided for Ubuntu, Fedora and openSUSE distributions.
