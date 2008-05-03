AVG Free Anti-Virus 2008 Released, Much Improved

Windows only: Popular freeware anti-virus application AVG Free recently updated to AVG Free 2008. Aside from a general interface overhaul and faster performance, the updated anti-virus scanner has added several new features with a focus on web security. AVG is always at the forefront of the freeware anti-virus category, so unless you don't run anti-virus software, it's a great alternative to crappy Windows software.
I loved AVG 7.5 but Version 8 has made me leave and go to Avast, Version 8 of AVG has slowed my system down and thats not good, so bye bye AVG, why do people always change things when they are running well.