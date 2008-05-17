Automate Your BitTorrent Extraction and Organisation

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Tim from the Daily Cup of Tech weblog has transitioned to an almost all BitTorrent TV diet, but the resulting disorganisation of files left him with an unsettled stomach. He prefers to archive everything he downloads to a system of folders, but while some video files he downloads hit his hard drive as plain AVI files, others are archived RARs, and manually organising it all became to much of a hassle. The solution: a saucy Windows batch script that automatically extracts RARs and sends all of his files off to the proper, well-organised folders. If you've got your own method of automating your file organisation, let's hear about it in the comments.

Automatic Torrent Extractor/Mover Script [Daily Cup of Tech]

