Auction Bloopers Finds Deals with Slight Typos

Free eBay search tool Auction Bloopers does the exhaustive work of finding slight misspellings and typos in and around every word you type in, throwing them all into the online auction giant and returning with search results that include pretty much every possible result you might not find otherwise. We've previously highlighted a similar search tool, but Auction Bloopers notably uses extra, missing, and mis-ordered characters for model and serial numbers, making it a handy tool for gadget hunting.
