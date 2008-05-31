Assign Folder-Specific Background Images in Finder

Add a little eye candy to your most frequently used folders on your Mac by assigning a background image to the window. To do so, from the View menu, choose "As Icons." Then again from the View menu, choose "Show View Options." Under Background, choose Picture, and select the image you want to set as the background. This setting is folder-specific, so you can theme multiple folders separately.
